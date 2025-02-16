President Barzani at MSC2025: Meeting with German delegation

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with a high-level delegation from the German Parliament and the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2025.

The delegation included Niels Schmid, spokesperson for foreign affairs in the Social Democratic Party (SPD); Andreas Schwarz, a member of the Defense Committee; Metin Hakverdi, a member of the Budget Committee; and Niels Annen, Minister of State at the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development.

Discussions focused on strengthening relations between Germany, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, covering security cooperation, political developments, and regional dynamics. Barzani emphasized the importance of “deepening collaboration” with Germany, particularly in enhancing the defense capabilities of the Peshmerga forces and ensuring long-term security and stability.

The German delegation praised the Kurdistan Region’s role in regional stability and reaffirmed Germany’s continued support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the need to "expand cooperation in security, economic development, and crisis management."

In addition to security and economic ties, the discussions addressed Kurdistan’s upcoming parliamentary elections, government formation, the status of displaced persons and refugees, minority communities in the Kurdistan Region, and developments in Syria.