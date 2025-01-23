President Barzani reaffirms desire to deepen cooperation with Germany

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Tobias Lindner, German Minister of State, Federal Foreign Office, and his accompanying delegation.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, the talks, held in Erbil, focused on enhancing Germany’s relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad ties, parliamentary elections, and broader developments in Iraq, Syria, and the Middle East, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

President Barzani expressed gratitude for Germany’s “continued military, political, and humanitarian support,” underscoring the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to expand cooperation across all sectors.

Lindner, in turn, commended the high voter turnout during the Kurdistan parliamentary elections and the efforts to form a new government.

Both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region, urging collaboration to prevent further complexities in the Middle East, the statement added.