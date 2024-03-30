President Barzani extends Easter greetings, calls for unity in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / On Saturday, the Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Christians on Easter, urging unity and solidarity on this occasion.

President Barzani expressed “warm wishes to all Christian citizens in Kurdistan, Iraq, and around the world,” hoping for “a safe and joyful Easter that brings peace to humanity.”

He emphasized that “Kurdistan remains a land of diversity, coexistence, and acceptance of others.”

Barzani reaffirmed the Region's commitment to “tolerance towards all religions and ethnicities, pledging continued efforts in this direction.”

He urged using this blessed occasion to “strengthen brotherhood and unity among all components of Kurdistan.” stressing the “collective responsibility towards the homeland, protecting constitutional rights and gains of the Region, and working hand in hand for a better future for future generations.”