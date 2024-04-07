Advancing bilateral ties: Presidents Barzani and Rashid discuss Kurdistan's salaries and relations

Shafaq News / On Sunday, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, emphasized the significance of resolving the issue of salaries for Regional employees and ongoing agreements in strengthening relations between Erbil and Baghdad, while also propelling efforts to address other outstanding issues.

In a statement from the Iraqi Presidency, it was reported that President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani at Al-Salam (Peace) Palace in Baghdad today.

The meeting addressed the country's general situation and its developments, with a particular focus on the relationship between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

President Rashid highlighted the importance of reaching a suitable solution for the salaries of Kurdistan Region employees.

Noteworthy, KRG has encountered challenges in paying civil servant salaries due to financial strains, exacerbated by a suspension of oil exports and reliance on local income and federal budget shares. Insufficient financial management efforts have led to ongoing struggles in meeting salary obligations.

A ruling by Iraq's Federal Supreme Court to localize salaries in federal banks has halted payments, leading to strikes across Regional sectors.

During today’s meeting, President Rashid affirmed the necessity of utilizing achieved progress to continue effective dialogue between the federal government and KRG to resolve remaining outstanding issues in accordance with the constitution and the law.

He stressed the commitment to the political agreement upon which the government was formed, aiming to reach satisfactory agreements that guarantee the rights of all citizens, including those of the Region, and to spare them from further burdens. President Rashid commended the patience and wisdom of Kurdish citizens, noting their endurance through difficult circumstances directly affecting their living conditions.

Moreover, the President emphasized the importance of completing necessary preparations for the Region's elections with the participation of all political parties to ensure fairness and transparency, fulfilling the aspirations of Kurdistan citizens and allowing them to exercise their democratic right to choose their representatives.

He appreciated Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's role in finding solutions to problems and strengthening the relationship between Baghdad and KRG.

President Barzani's visit to Baghdad aimed to address key issues between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, fostering cooperation, enhancing dialogue, and strengthening relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

During his visit, President Barzani held discussions with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani and other top officials, including leaders of the Coordination Framework. These meetings focused on various topics such as the oil file, implementation of the federal government program, federal budget allocations for Kurdistan, salaries of Kurdish employees, and the upcoming local elections in the Kurdistan Region.