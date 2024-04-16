President Barzani commemorates 37th anniversary of chemical bombing in Kurdistan

Shafaq News / The President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani issued a statement on Tuesday on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of the bombing of Balisan, Sheikh Wasan, and Khoshnawti Valley with chemical weapons by the former Iraqi regime.

President Barzani stated that "the chemical attack on this area, known for its history of resistance against tyranny and oppression, marked the tragic start of a series of atrocities against the people of Kurdistan. This heinous act will forever stain the perpetrators’ legacy and serve as a symbol of the enduring struggle of the people of Kurdistan."

He added, "The courageous and patriotic people of Balisan, Sheikh Wasan, and Khoshnawti Valley, along with all the people of Kurdistan, not only persevered amid chemical attacks and environmental devastation but also stood firm in their fight against tyranny and authoritarianism. They are truly deserving of the highest level of support and attention."

Nechirvan Barzani concluded his statement by saying: "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the dedicated individuals who selflessly assisted the victims in the aftermath of the chemical attack, bravely putting themselves at risk to care for the injured. May the souls of the fallen heroes find eternal peace."

37 years ago, the Baath regime bombed the areas of Balisan, Sheikh Wasan, and Khoshnawti Valley with internationally banned chemical weapons, resulting in the death of 263 people and injuring more than 620 others.

The bombing with mustard gas and cyanide gas by the former regime's aircraft was unprecedented, and gas bombings were later repeated in the city of Halabja and other cities and areas of the Kurdistan Region.