A German delegation visits Garmyan, confirms Berlin’s support to the Kurdish society and institutions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, A high-level German delegation visited the Garmyan headed by the German Consul in Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the Garmyan administration said that the German Consul, Klemens Semtner, and the accompanying delegation confirmed that their country is following with interest the positive development in Kurdistan, despite the financial, economic, and health crisis.

The delegation also pointed out that the Garmyan has suffered greatly during the last period and has become a stronghold for the victims of the genocidal Anfal campaigns, stressing that Germany “is working to support society and government institutions in this region.”

For his part, the supervisor of the Garmyan administration, Jalal Sheikh Nuri, confirmed to the delegation that the Kurdistan Regional Government has paid particular attention to the area since 2006 and provided services to its people.