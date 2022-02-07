Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

A German delegation visits Garmyan, confirms Berlin’s support to the Kurdish society and institutions

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2022-02-07T12:42:32+0000
A German delegation visits Garmyan, confirms Berlin’s support to the Kurdish society and institutions

Shafaq News/ On Monday, A high-level German delegation visited the Garmyan headed by the German Consul in Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the Garmyan administration said that the German Consul, Klemens Semtner, and the accompanying delegation confirmed that their country is following with interest the positive development in Kurdistan, despite the financial, economic, and health crisis.

The delegation also pointed out that the Garmyan has suffered greatly during the last period and has become a stronghold for the victims of the genocidal Anfal campaigns, stressing that Germany “is working to support society and government institutions in this region.”

For his part, the supervisor of the Garmyan administration, Jalal Sheikh Nuri, confirmed to the delegation that the Kurdistan Regional Government has paid particular attention to the area since 2006 and provided services to its people.

related

Clashes erupt between PKK members and civilians in the Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-06-24 09:52:28
Clashes erupt between PKK members and civilians in the Kurdistan region

Kurdistan aims to secure 200,000 job opportunities

Date: 2021-09-02 13:29:09
Kurdistan aims to secure 200,000 job opportunities

Germany's top aviation company to resume flights to Erbil

Date: 2021-09-14 14:12:41
Germany's top aviation company to resume flights to Erbil

Kurdistan to participate in the Turkish-Iraqi Investment and Trade Forum

Date: 2021-11-18 20:47:41
Kurdistan to participate in the Turkish-Iraqi Investment and Trade Forum

In only five months, 100,000 had visited Duhok's tourist sites

Date: 2021-06-25 13:34:39
In only five months, 100,000 had visited Duhok's tourist sites

55 Kurdish refugees to return to the Region after being handed over to Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria

Date: 2021-09-03 09:47:26
55 Kurdish refugees to return to the Region after being handed over to Jabhat al-Nusra in Syria

Kurdistan's President congratulates the new German Chancellor, hoping to develop relations with Germany

Date: 2021-12-08 20:40:59
Kurdistan's President congratulates the new German Chancellor, hoping to develop relations with Germany

60 companies offer to build water dams in the Kurdistan region

Date: 2021-11-25 10:53:27
60 companies offer to build water dams in the Kurdistan region