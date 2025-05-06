President Barzani congratulates Merz: Looking forward to strengthening cooperation

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Friedrich Merz on his election as the new German Chancellor.

In a post on X, Barzani stated that the Kurdistan Region “values its close partnership with Germany and looks forward to strengthening our cooperation.”

I congratulate Friedrich Merz on his election as Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany. I wish him every success in his new role. The Kurdistan Region values its close partnership with Germany and looks forward to strengthening our cooperation. — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) May 6, 2025

Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), was elected Chancellor earlier on Tuesday, succeeding Olaf Scholz, following a majority vote in the Bundestag.

His victory came in the second round of parliamentary voting, after unexpectedly failing to secure a majority in the first round held earlier in the day.