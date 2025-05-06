President Barzani congratulates Merz: Looking forward to strengthening cooperation

2025-05-06T17:54:01+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani congratulated Friedrich Merz on his election as the new German Chancellor.

In a post on X, Barzani stated that the Kurdistan Region “values its close partnership with Germany and looks forward to strengthening our cooperation.” 

Merz, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), was elected Chancellor earlier on Tuesday, succeeding Olaf Scholz, following a majority vote in the Bundestag.

His victory came in the second round of parliamentary voting, after unexpectedly failing to secure a majority in the first round held earlier in the day.

