Syria arrests perpetrators of a mosque bombing in Homs

Shafaq News- Homs

The security forces in the Syrian Homs province arrested two individuals accused of carrying out a bombing that targeted the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi Al-Dhahab neighborhood last month, Syria’s Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the suspects were responsible for planting the explosive device and confirmed that they are affiliated with ISIS.

نفذت وحداتنا الأمنية في محافظة حمص بالتعاون مع جهاز الاستخبارات العامة عملية أمنية محكمة ألقت خلالها القبض على أحمد عطاالله الدياب وأنس الزراد المنتميين إلى تنظيم داعش الإرهابي والمسؤولين عن التفجير الذي استهدف مسجد الإمام علي بن أبي طالب في حي وادي الذهب بتاريخ 26من الشهر الماضي pic.twitter.com/HXz77wSgew — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) January 12, 2026

The attack occurred during Friday prayers on December 26, killing eight people and injuring 18 others.

At the time, an unknown group calling itself “Saraya Ansar Al-Sunna” claimed responsibility in a statement published on Telegram.

Earlier in June 2025, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt inside the Mar Elias Church in the Al-Duwailaa neighborhood of Damascus, killing 18 people. According to Syrian media outlets, one of the suspects arrested in connection with the attack was an Iraqi national who previously resided in al-Hol camp.