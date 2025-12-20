Iraq clinches 'historic presence' on Asian Handball Executive Board

Shafaq News – Cairo

Iraq achieved a first in its handball history on Saturday after Iraqi Handball Federation President Ahmed Riyadh won election to the executive board of the Asian Handball Federation for the 2025–2029 term.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Hussam Abdul Reda, media coordinator of the Iraqi Handball Federation, noted that the result secures Iraq a place within the federation’s decision-making body, “marking an expansion of the country’s role in Asian handball governance at the continental level.”

At the sporting level, Iraq’s national team has a long record in Asian competition, participating in the Asian Men’s Handball Championship since the 1970s. Its best performance came in 1977, when it finished fifth, and it has taken part in at least six editions of the tournament.

In recent years, Iraq has maintained a competitive presence, including a ninth-place finish at the 2020 Asian Championship. Regionally, the team also remains active, finishing sixth at the 2025 Arab Handball Championship.