President Barzani discusses the Syrian situation and al-hawl camp with British ambassador

Shafaq News/ On Monday, President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, discussed with British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, several issues of common interests including the situation in Syria.

A statement by the Kurdish presidency said the two sides held talks about various issues including ways to address the outstanding problems between Erbil and Baghdad, and the internal situation in the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides stressed the necessity of consensus among Kurdish political particularly in maintaining a unified stance in discussion with Baghdad.

The discussions also touched upon Iraq and the Kurdistan Region’s relationships with neighboring countries and the broader region especially with Syria and about the Al-Hawl camp.