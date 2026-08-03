President Barzani lands in Damascus for high-level talks
2026-08-03T08:49:52+00:00
Shafaq News- Damascus
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Damascus on Monday, beginning an official visit during which he will hold talks with Syrian transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and other officials.
Images from the reception arrangements showed the Kurdistan flag displayed alongside the Iraqi and Syrian flags inside the People’s Palace in Damascus.
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