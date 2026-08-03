Nineveh governor admits state failed the Yazidis

Shafaq News- Sinjar

Nineveh Governor Abdul Qader al-Dakhil acknowledged Monday that Iraqi authorities have fallen short in their handling of several issues affecting the Yazidis, a religious minority in northern Iraq.

Speaking at a ceremony in Sinjar, a mostly Yazidi district in Nineveh province, marking twelve years since ISIS carried out a genocide against the community, al-Dakhil said that the provincial government “feels a deep responsibility toward the Yazidis, and his presence at the ceremony was meant as more than a gesture.”

Read more: Kurdistan Region rescues nearly 4K Yazidis since ISIS assault

On the mass graves, al-Dakhil pointed out that the task of recovering and identifying victims falls to the Martyrs Foundation, the federal Iraqi body responsible for that work. Beyond Sinjar, graves remain in Mosul and Tal Afar, along with al-Khasfa, a sinkhole near Mosul that he said holds more than 20,000 victims, including elderly Yazidis.

Read more: Iraq's mass graves: A record of violence across five decades