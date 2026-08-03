Real Madrid complete Bernardo Silva registration

Shafaq News- Madrid

LaLiga has officially registered Bernardo Silva in Real Madrid’s squad for the 2026/27 season, completing the administrative process required for the Portuguese midfielder to play in domestic competition.

Real Madrid announced Silva’s arrival from Manchester City on June 17 on a contract running until June 30, 2028. The 31-year-old joined preseason training under head coach Jose Mourinho on Monday alongside Vinicius Junior and Brahim Diaz, according to the club.

Silva could make his LaLiga debut against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium on August 22. The second-round fixture will be Madrid’s first league match after its opener against Real Sociedad was postponed to August 26 because several players participated in the World Cup.

Silva spent nine seasons with Manchester City, winning six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups, the Champions League, the Club World Cup, and the European Super Cup.