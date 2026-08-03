Iranian army claims forces conducted 10+ raids in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Erbil

Iran's army carried out 14 ground operations in Al-Sulaymaniyah and Erbil, two provinces in Iraq's Kurdistan Region (KRI), Brigadier General Mojtaba Jafari, an adviser to the army's commander-in-chief, stated on Monday.

In remarks carried by Iranian media, Jafari claimed that the army's 23rd Airborne Special Forces Brigade killed several "anti-revolution elements" during the operations and captured others, adding that “the brigade withdrew without suffering any losses.”

Iraqi or Kurdistan Regional Government officials have not yet issued a statement addressing the reported operations.