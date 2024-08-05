Dabbagh warns Haniyeh’s assassination could escalate tensions, defends Iran-KRI ties

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Nazem Dabbagh, Iraq Kurdistan Region's representative in Iran, warned that Ismail Haniyeh's assassination will heighten tensions between the Islamic world and Israel and jeopardize ceasefire diplomatic efforts in Gaza.

Dabbagh told an IRNA correspondent that “the assassination of Hamas political bureau head Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was intended to remove his influence, but he will be replaced by someone else.”

"Some are working to keep regional problems unresolved because they cannot tolerate peace and stability," he said.

“Some claim that the Iraqi Kurdistan Region was involved in Mr. Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran and speculate that the missile or drone used was launched from there,” Dabbagh stated, affirming that "attempts to strain relations between Tehran and Erbil with misleading issues will not succeed, as recent ties have improved more than ever, despite these conspiracies."

Regarding the response to the assassination in Tehran, he stated, “Iran will respond to Ismail Haniyeh’s killing in due time and in a manner fitting his status. The Leader of the Islamic Revolution has condemned the act and called for revenge for Haniyeh’s blood.”

Additionally, he commented on the high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Region (KRI) at Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's swearing-in, pointing out, “Mr. Nechirvan Barzani’s presence and the subsequent meetings in Tehran highlighted the strengthening of political, economic, and security relations between Iran and the KRI.”

Dabbagh further emphasized that “enemies will not be able to disrupt or challenge the strong bilateral relations between Iran and the KRI, given the solid ties established between Tehran and Erbil.”