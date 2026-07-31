Drones attack Iranian Kurdish opposition camp near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

Two Iranian drones attacked the Kurdish opposition's Azadi camp near Erbil on Friday, north of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, a senior official from the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) told Shafaq News.

The strike caused material damage but no casualties, according to Karim Parwezi.

Earlier today, three UAV targeted facilities belonging to the Khabat Organization of Iranian Kurdistan, an Iranian Kurdish opposition party. Two struck the group's headquarters in the Topzawa area along the Erbil-Makhmour Road, while a third hit its Bashik base in Iraq’s Nineveh province.

This is a breaking story…