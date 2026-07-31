Trump: US will keep hitting Iran until it can't take it anymore

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that reaching an agreement with Iran remains possible but added that he is losing confidence in Tehran.

In press remarks, he claimed that Iran is "taking a tremendous beating", predicting that Tehran would eventually conclude it could no longer withstand US airstrikes.

Mehr News Agency reported that Iran’s Maritime Organization has suspended vessel transit through the Strait of Hormuz because of ongoing US military operations in the region. The decision came in response to repeated inquiries from ships seeking permission to pass through the strategic waterway.

The Maritime Organization added it would review all pending transit requests and issue the necessary permits as quickly as possible once conditions stabilize.