Iraq raises military alert nationwide

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi on Friday ordered heightened alert and readiness across all military camps and bases, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief Sabah Al-Numan announced.

Al-Numan added that preventive intelligence plans had been adopted to thwart any attacks or infiltration attempts.

On July 29, US and Saudi forces carried out strikes against Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites in Iraq, accusing the groups of attempted drone attacks on US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure. The PMF reported 20 members killed and 32 wounded.

Iraq’s National Security Council condemned the strikes as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and approved a comprehensive security plan to counter further violations. Baghdad also denied prior knowledge of the operation.

The government has not explicitly linked Friday’s heightened alert order to the strikes. It also did not identify a specific threat, explain what prompted the order, or specify how long it would remain in force.