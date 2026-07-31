Kirkuk arrests target senior officials in corruption investigation

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi authorities arrested several senior officers and government employees in Kirkuk province on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged bribery and document forgery within state institutions, a security source told Shafaq News.

The arrests followed statements made by suspects detained about a week earlier as part of the same investigation, the source added, noting that two of the arrested officers serve as directors of departments affiliated with Iraq's Ministry of Interior.

According to the source, the Kirkuk Investigations Office of the Federal Commission of Integrity, Iraq's anti-corruption agency, carried out the arrests in coordination with the relevant security authorities under judicial orders.