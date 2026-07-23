Two Kirkuk veterinary officials detained in corruption probe

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi security forces arrested the director of Kirkuk’s Veterinary Department and the head of the veterinary division in the Shwan subdistrict on Thursday under judicial warrants linked to administrative and financial corruption, a local source told Shafaq News.

The two officials are under investigation, although authorities have not disclosed the alleged violations or the sums involved. Both were transferred to the competent investigative authorities to complete legal proceedings before being referred to the judiciary.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained

Launched on June 28, the ongoing anti-corruption campaign, Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), has targeted more than 70 current and former officials, lawmakers, and business figures. The next stage will focus on cases involving the health, oil, and electricity ministries while expanding efforts to trace assets inside and outside Iraq.

A Shafaq News review found that, in addition to those arrests, Iraqi authorities detained at least 35 public officials and employees in six separate cases between July 12 and July 19.

Read more: Iraq detains 35 officials in weekly corruption sweep