KIU takes corruption cases to Iraq's Integrity Commission

Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

The Kurdistan Islamic Union (KIU) bloc has submitted several corruption cases to Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission and filed lawsuits in three others in support of the country's nationwide anti-corruption drive, bloc leader Mustafa Abdullah announced on Wednesday.

At a press conference, Abdullah welcomed efforts to prosecute corrupt officials and recover public funds, urging authorities to expand the operation to all Iraqi provinces.

The “Dawn Crackdown,” launched last week under Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, targets politicians, lawmakers, business figures, and suspected corruption networks accused of misusing public funds. A source familiar with the operation previously told Shafaq News that authorities detained 67 people during the first 24 hours, while another source said the initial phase targets more than 200 individuals over six months.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far

Abdullah also called for reactivating the Kurdistan Region parliament and revealed that parliamentary parties will meet in the coming days to discuss ways to break the political impasse.

Negotiations to form the next Kurdistan Regional Government have continued since the 2024 parliamentary elections but remain stalled by disagreements among the main parties. Official results gave the Kurdistan Democratic Party 39 seats, followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan with 23, the New Generation Movement with 15, and the Kurdistan Islamic Union with seven.

Read more: Kurdistan’s 10th cabinet: Interlocking alliances and persistent differences