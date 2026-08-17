Former Nasiriyah official jailed six years for bribery

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A former Nasiriyah Municipality official has been sentenced to six years in prison for taking bribes and manipulating land transactions, Iraq’s Federal Integrity Commission reported on Monday.

The Dhi Qar Criminal Court convicted the former head of the municipality’s Property Division under Resolution No. 160 of 1983, citing hundreds of records seized from his home —including forged deeds, receipts, official correspondence, sale agreements, and transfer documents— as well as his confession.

Since the government launched its Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr) anti-corruption campaign on June 28, Shafaq News has documented more than 23 arrests in Dhi Qar and the dismissal of several directors-general. Authorities are also examining the alleged manipulation of 40,000 residential plots in Nasiriyah and suspected financial waste in investment and health contracts.

Across Iraq, at least 210 officials, lawmakers, public employees, and business figures were detained between June 28 and Aug. 9, according to a Shafaq News review.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi