Dhi Qar conference backs Iraq's anti-corruption campaign

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Community leaders, tribal elders, academics, and representatives of civil society in Iraq's Dhi Qar province held a conference on Friday to express support for the judiciary and Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's anti-corruption campaign.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that participants also backed the federal government's plans to conclude agreements with international companies to establish the proposed Energy City project.

The Iraqi government launched the first phase of its anti-corruption campaign on June 28, targeting the recovery of public funds. The campaign, dubbed Dawn Crackdown, has led to the arrest of politicians, lawmakers, and business figures.

Read more: Iraq'sDawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained