Iraq’s Dhi Qar pushes for stronger anti-corruption action

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

The head of the Integrity Committee in the Dhi Qar Provincial Council, Abdul-Baqi Al-Omari, called on Sunday for stricter anti-corruption measures and a "night of anger" similar to the campaign underway in Baghdad.

At a press conference, Al-Omari said the province has several complex files requiring urgent intervention by the federal government and judicial authorities.

Duplicate land plot numbers as well as the allocation of plots without completed legal and technical procedures have harmed thousands of residents, he said, while high prices and implementation delays continue to affect more than 110 housing projects and compounds, leaving tens of thousands of citizens waiting for housing units.

Regarding the Shatt Al Ibrahim lining project, Al-Omari said authorities spent more than 60 billion Iraqi dinars (about $45.8 million) without delivering the intended results, fueling public anger after the project damaged the Sayed Dakhil district and worsened the water shortage crisis. He also called for an investigation into allegations of commissions and violations linked to more than 200 projects.

Earlier today, joint security forces in the capital of Iraq closed entrances to the fortified Green Zone, which houses parliament, government offices, and diplomatic missions, during a broad raid and search campaign targeting the homes of lawmakers, politicians, and businesspeople. The campaign led to the arrest of more than 45 officials.

Read more: Scoop: Iraq anti-corruption drive nets 43 suspects in first phase