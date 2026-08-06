Dhi Qar court pursues Iraq’s Nasiriyah officials

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

An investigative court in Iraq's Dhi Qar province issued arrest warrants for eight employees of the Nasiriyah Municipality over corruption-related allegations, a security source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Wanted persons include the former Nasiriyah Municipality Director, the former director of the Property Department, the director of Urban Planning, and the secretary of the Land Distribution Committee.

Last week, the Dhi Qar Criminal Court sentenced a former Nasiriyah Municipality official to six years in prison on bribery charges. Earlier, on May 19, a joint force from Iraq's Commission of Integrity and counter-terrorism units arrested 10 employees and officials accused of misappropriating public funds at the Nasiriyah Municipality and Real Estate Registration departments.

Read more: Iraqi authorities detain 31 in weekly corruption cases