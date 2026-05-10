ISX trades $17M+ in April activity

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 27.4 billion Iraqi dinars in trading value over April —roughly $17.8 million.

According to market data, more than 48.6 billion shares were traded during the month across 20 regular trading sessions.

The ISX60 index closed the month at 983.02 points, marking a 1.9% increase compared with the previous session.

Throughout the month, the exchange executed around 23,490 sale and purchase contracts across listed companies. During the period, 82 companies out of 118 listed firms recorded actual trading activity.