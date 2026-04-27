ISX records $4M in weekly trading

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 6 billion Iraqi dinars (roughly $4M) in trading value last week, marking an 16.52% increase compared with the previous week.

According to market data, 6.371 billion shares were traded worth 6.159 billion dinars, up 76% in volume from the previous week, through 5,501 transactions.

The ISX60 index closed at 986.86 points, reflecting a 0.36% increase from the previous session.

Investors traded shares of 70 companies, while 26 others saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Eight companies remained suspended for failing to submit required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 11,000 shares worth 15,000 dinars through 2 transactions, while selling 61 million shares valued at 289 million dinars through 167 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed Iraqi joint-stock companies representing the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.