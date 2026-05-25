ISX trading value jumps 958% in one week

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 86 billion Iraqi dinars (roughly $56M) in trading value last week, marking a 958% increase compared with the previous week.

According to market data, 83.652 billion shares were traded worth 86.729 billion dinars, up 1.206% in volume from last week, through 5,718 transactions.

The ISX60 index closed at 944.57 points, reflecting a 0.46% increase from the previous session.

Investors traded shares of 67 companies, while 29 others saw no activity due to unmatched buy and sell orders. Eight companies remained suspended for failing to submit required disclosures.

Non-Iraqi investors purchased 54 million shares worth 143 million dinars through 53 transactions, while selling 748 million shares valued at 1 billion dinars through 138 transactions.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 listed Iraqi joint-stock companies representing the banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, hotel, and service sectors.