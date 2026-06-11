Trump cancels strikes against Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said he has canceled planned strikes ​against Iran on Thursday, adding thatdiscussions with ​Tehran have ⁠been brought to the highest ​level of Iranian leadership and approved.

Trump said "discussions and final points" have been approved by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, ​Turkey, Pakistan, ​Bahrain, ⁠Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others, adding that the blockade on Iran will remain ​in full force and ​effect ⁠until this transaction is finalized.

“Time and place of the signing to ⁠be ​announced shortly."

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