Trump cancels strikes against Iran
Shafaq News- Washington
US President Donald Trump said he has canceled planned strikes against Iran on Thursday, adding thatdiscussions with Tehran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved.
Trump said "discussions and final points" have been approved by the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others, adding that the blockade on Iran will remain in full force and effect until this transaction is finalized.
“Time and place of the signing to be announced shortly."
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