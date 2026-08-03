Ukrainian drone attack kills seven in southern Russia

Shafaq News- Moscow

A Ukrainian drone strike killed seven civilians and injured 40 others, including three children in the resort village of Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik in the Krasnodar region, southern Russia, Russian authorities said on Monday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova condemned the attack, accusing NATO countries of “sponsoring terrorism” and alleging that the alliance and the European Union “had become part of international terrorist activity.”

Ukraine had not commented on the Russian claims.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had struck Russian several strategic targets. The strikes targeted infrastructure supporting Russia's war effort and vowed to continue long-range operations against military and energy facilities.