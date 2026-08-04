Basrah crude prices fall with gains in global oil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Basrah crude prices posted notable losses on Tuesday, even as global oil prices moved higher, according to oil price data reviewed by Shafaq News.

Basrah Heavy crude fell to $51.76 per barrel, down $4.45, or 7.92%, while Basrah Medium crude dropped to $54.06 per barrel, down $4.45, or 7.61%, compared to the previous session.

Brent futures rose $1.12, or 1.3%, to $84.89 a barrel by 0355 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 77 cents, or 1%, to $81.11 a barrel.

The gains came amid continued uncertainty over talks aimed at ending the US-Iran conflict and lingering concerns over the security of Middle East oil supplies.