Gold rises as markets await Fed clues

Shafaq News

Gold nudged ​higher on Tuesday as investors weighed mixed signals on potential U.S.-Iran talks and ‌awaited a series of U.S. labour market reports for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $4,062.41 per ounce by 0504 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.7% to $4,117.50.

Reports ​on U.S. labour market due this week include job opening data later in ​the day, the ADP employment report on Wednesday and nonfarm payrolls ⁠figures on Friday.

"Gold is currently in a consolidation phase. If we see weakness in ​the job market, it could pressure the U.S. dollar and as result there will be ​gains in gold," said Ajay Kedia, director at Mumbai-based Kedia Commodities.

U.S. President Donald Trump said talks with Iran were under way, warning of a "last chance" for Tehran to sign a good deal, but Iran ​denied that negotiations were being held or planned.

The conflict has driven up energy costs ​and stoked inflation fears, which could prompt central banks to raise interest rates to keep price ‌pressures in ⁠check.

While gold is seen as an inflation hedge, higher rates tend to weigh on the metal as it yields no interest.

Traders currently price in a 65% chance of a rate hike in September after a divided Fed maintained the status quo at its last ​policy meeting.

If bets for ​a September rate-hike ⁠ease, it will support gold prices, Kedia said.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he remained optimistic that inflation ​pressures are on track to ease gradually, but if they don't, ​the U.S. ⁠central bank will not hesitate to respond with rate hikes.

Citi said in a note that it expects gold prices to stagnate or even decline over the next month, before rallying ⁠to $4,500 ​in the fourth quarter and to $5,000 by the first ​half of next year.

Spot silver gained 1.2% to $58.89 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.9% to $1,641.96 and palladium rose 0.9% ​to $1,275.83.

(Reuters)

Only the headline is edited by Shafaq News Agency.