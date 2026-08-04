Projectile hits cargo ship near Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Gulf

A Liberia-flagged dry bulk carrier was hit by an unidentified projectile off Oman’s coast while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, forcing the crew to abandon ship and leaving one seafarer missing, maritime security sources told Reuters.

The sources identified the vessel as the Minoan Pioneer, saying the impact damaged the engine room and ignited a fire in the accommodation block. No group has claimed responsibility, and neither the vessel’s operator nor the relevant authorities had commented by the time of publication.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) had earlier reported an incident about 20 nautical miles northeast of Al Khasab, Oman, saying a cargo vessel broadcast over VHF Channel 16 after being hit by an unidentified projectile.