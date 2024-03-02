Houthis sink first cargo ship

Shafaq News / The Rubymar cargo ship, which was attacked last month, has sunk in the southern Red Sea, according to a statement from Yemen's internationally recognized government on Saturday, as cited by Reuters.

If verified, this would be the first vessel lost since the Houthis began targeting commercial shipping in November. The government's statement indicated that the ship sank on Friday night, raising concerns about an "environmental catastrophe."

At the time of the attack, the ship was carrying over 41,000 tons of fertilizer, as previously reported by the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM).

Yemen's Houthis have been targeting commercial ships in the Red Sea region since mid-November, claiming to act in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Earlier reports indicated that the Rubymar, a Belize-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship, was partially submerged and could sink within a couple of days. The attack caused significant damage to the freighter and resulted in an 18-mile (29-km) oil slick, according to the US military.

According to Reuters, as of Saturday, the US Navy's Fifth Fleet had not yet confirmed the sinking.

Additionally, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported two separate incidents on Saturday: an attack on a ship 15 nautical miles west of Yemen's port of Mokha and the sinking of another vessel. While neither report named the Rubymar, both incidents occurred in the vicinity of where the Rubymar was last seen.

Houthis’ attacks on commercial shipping have forced shipping firms to divert vessels to longer and more expensive routes around southern Africa, raising concerns about the potential spread of conflict and instability in the wider Middle East.

In response to the attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and Gulf of Aden, the US and the UK began striking Houthis in Yemen in January.