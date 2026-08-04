President Barzani visit underscores KRI role in Syria’s future

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) President Nechirvan Barzani’s visit to Damascus reflects the KRI’s growing role in shaping the future of Syria’s Kurds, Presidency adviser Khairi Bozani told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Bozani viewed the trip as “more than a protocol visit,” arguing it comes as Syria reshapes its institutions and negotiates the future of northeast Syria, including the integration of Kurdish institutions and armed groups into the Syrian state. Calling the KRI a “key player” in the process, he suggested Barzani’s ties with Damascus and Kurdish parties could help bridge differences.

President Barzani’s reception by Syrian transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa at the People’s Palace, Bozani added, reflected Damascus’ intention to deepen ties with the KRI.

Barzani arrived in Damascus on Monday and met Al-Sharaa. Presidency spokesperson Dilshad Shahab previously told Shafaq News the trip had been coordinated with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi and was intended to strengthen political, security, and economic cooperation while supporting regional stability.

Read more: Nechirvan Barzani: The Man with the Map