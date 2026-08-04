Drone strikes hit Russia and Ukraine overnight

Shafaq News- Moscow/ Mykolaiv

Drone attacks killed at least six people across Russia and Ukraine overnight into Tuesday, according to officials on both sides.

Russia

Five people were killed, and six others were wounded in the attack on the Moscow region, the area surrounding the Russian capital, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov said on Max, a Russian messaging platform, adding that air defense forces repelled the strike early Tuesday.

All those affected were receiving medical care, Vorobyov said, without identifying the specific locations struck or the drones' origin.

Drones also targeted a storage facility near St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, according to Alexander Drozdenko, governor of the Leningrad region, which surrounds the city.

Ukraine

In Mykolaiv, an 89-year-old woman was killed and seven other people were wounded in an overnight Russian strike on a residential area, according to the city's mayor, Oleksandr Sienkevych.

Private homes and apartment buildings sustained significant damage.

The strike followed a Russian attack on the city on Monday that damaged two civilian vessels.

Total Casualties

The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces stated that Russian military losses since the start of the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, had reached approximately 1,451,750 personnel killed or wounded, including 1,240 over the previous 24 hours, according to the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinform. The figures are Kyiv's own accounting and could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 50,000 Ukrainian service members had been killed and roughly 400,000 wounded.

Russia has not officially published its military casualty figures since the beginning of the war.