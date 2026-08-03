Vehicle overturn kills four Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

A vehicle overturned on the international highway linking Dhi Qar and Basra provinces, killing four people and injuring two others west of Al-Nasiriyah, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

The victims were returning from Karbala after participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The cause of the incident remains unknown.

In 2025, in Iraq continue to pose a major safety challenge. Official data showed that authorities recorded 11,948 traffic accidents, with Baghdad reporting the highest number of cases.

Read more: Iraq road fatalities: 2K+ deaths in 2025