Houthis claim ‘retaliatory’ drone strike on Saudi airport

Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) said on Tuesday that it had carried out a drone strike on a “sensitive target” at Saudi Arabia’s Najran Airport in retaliation for alleged Saudi drone flights over the country’s Saada and Hajjah provinces.

Military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the drone “accurately hit its target,” warning that “any violation of our airspace will not go unanswered.”

تمكنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية بفضل الله من استهداف هدف حساس للعدو السعودي في مطار نجران وذلك بطائرة مسيرة وكانت الإصابةدقيقة.يأتي هذا الاستهداف رداً على خرق العدو السعودي للأجواء في محافظتي صعدة وحجة بطيرانه المسير.نؤكد للعدو السعودي أن أي خرق لأجوائنا لن يمر دون رد وعقاب. — العميد يحيى سريع (@Yahya_Saree) August 4, 2026

Riyadh has not yet commented.

Ansarallah declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia on July 20, with the group’s leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi claiming it has since forced 16 commercial vessels to turn back and disrupted Saudi-linked maritime traffic.

Riyadh has dismissed the blockade as a threat to international navigation and joined 13 other countries in a multinational maritime alliance to safeguard routes through the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab Strait, and Gulf of Aden.

The Bab Al-Mandab Strait links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and forms the southern gateway to the Suez Canal. About 15% of global seaborne trade passes through the strategic waterway, which also serves as a key export route for Saudi crude oil.

Read more: Yemen’s Houthis turn Bab Al-Mandab into Saudi no-go zone