KSA targets Houthi positions in Yemen’s Hodeidah

Shafaq News- Riyadh

The Saudi-led Arab Alliance forces carried out air strikes on Houthi (Ansarallah) military positions in Yemen’s Hodeidah province, targeting sites they linked to threats against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Alliance spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki stated on Friday.

Al-Maliki confirmed that Hodeidah port was not among the targets and that all ports in the province remained open to maritime traffic.

pic.twitter.com/7E5VuwrDtR — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) July 24, 2026

Earlier today, media outlets affiliated with Ansarallah claimed that Saudi air strikes hit Kamaran Island and facilities belonging to the Telecommunications Corporation in the western Yemeni city of Hodeidah.

On July 20, Houthi-affiliated armed forces declared a maritime blockade on the Kingdom under the slogan “siege for siege.” They also warned that any Saudi actions they viewed as reckless would trigger a broad and severe escalation.