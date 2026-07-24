Attack damages Saudi vessel, Airstrikes hit Yemen’s Hodeidah

Shafaq News- Riyadh

A Saudi vessel sustained minor damage after being attacked in the Red Sea, according to Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Transport.

An official from the Authority quoted by Al-Arabiya said that the Saudi-owned vessel NCC MASA was targeted while sailing in the Red Sea, causing minor damage to the vessel’s hull, and confirming that the ship and its crew were safe.

NCC MASA continued sailing toward its destination after safety checks were completed.

Meanwhile, media affiliated with Yemen's Houthi movement (Ansarallah) reported that Saudi airstrikes targeted Kamaran Island and facilities belonging to the Telecommunications Corporation in the western Yemeni city of Al-Hudaydah.

The group said earlier this week that they targeted the tankers ENCELIA and LAYLA with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, accusing them of violating its maritime ban. Military spokesperson Yahya Saree claimed the attack caused "large fires" aboard both vessels and forced nearly 10 other ships to retreat.

On July 20, Houthis-affiliated armed forces announced a maritime blockade on the Kingdom under the slogan “siege for siege.” They warned that any Saudi recklessness will be met with comprehensive and severe escalation.