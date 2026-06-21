Gunmen target vessel off Yemen coast

Shafaq News- London

A vessel sailing off Yemen's coast came under attack, the second such incident in less than two weeks, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the Agency noted that the ship, located about 50 nautical miles southeast of Al-Shihr, was approached by a small craft carrying armed individuals who attempted to board it. In response, the crew carried out evasive maneuvers, altering its course away from the skiff.

The identity of the small boat remains unknown. No casualties or damage were recorded.