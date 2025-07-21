Israeli military targets in Yemen’s Hodeidah Port

Shafaq News - Hodeidah

The Israeli military announced on Monday that it had carried out airstrikes targeting what it described as “military infrastructure” used by Yemen’s Houthi forces in the port city of Hodeidah.

According to an official statement, the strikes destroyed engineering equipment involved in rebuilding port infrastructure, fuel barrels, and naval assets allegedly used in hostile activities against Israel and commercial vessels near the port. The Israeli Army also reported hitting other facilities it said were linked to Houthi military operations.

"The Houthis have been using the port of Hodeidah to transfer weapons from the Iranian regime, which are then used to carry out terrorist attacks against Israel and its allies," the statement read. The military claimed it had observed attempts to reconstruct what it called "terrorist infrastructure" at the port, prompting the latest strike.

#عاجل 🔴 جيش الدفاع هاجم أهدافًا عسكرية للنظام الحوثي الارهابي في ميناء الحديدة⭕️هاجم جيش الدفاع ودمر بنى تحتية عسكرية للنظام الحوثي الارهابي في ميناء الحديدية. من بين البنى التحتية المستهدفة آليات هندسية تعمل لاعمار بنى الميناء وبراميل وقود وقطع بحرية تستخدم لأنشطة عسكرية… pic.twitter.com/qMf3vWkVLT — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 21, 2025

This marks the 12th Israeli strike on Yemeni territory since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz commented on the attack, warning, “The fate of Yemen will mirror that of Iran. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for launching missiles at Israel.”

⭕️عاجل⭕️مراسلنا في #الحديدة: سلسلة غارات لطيران العدو الإسرائيلي على ميناء الحديدة pic.twitter.com/tFcrR9FzuF — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) July 21, 2025

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or the size of damage.