Houthis launch hypersonic missile and drone strikes on Israel

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) carried out a new wave of missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets, the group announced on Monday.

In a statement, Yahya Saree, the group’s military spokesperson, said the missile force launched a Palestine 2 hypersonic ballistic missile with multiple warheads at “sensitive targets” in the Yaffa area, confirming that the strike achieved its objectives and sent millions of “usurping Zionists” into shelters.

Saree added that the UAV force launched two drone operations against what he described as vital targets in the Umm al-Rashrash area of southern Israel.

The Houthis framed the attacks as part of their campaign to support Palestinians in Gaza, where the Israeli war has left over 66,000 people dead and more than 168,000 wounded since October 7, 2023, condemning what they called “crimes of genocide.” The group vowed to continue operations until what it called “the aggression and siege” on the enclave ends.

Earlier today, Israeli media alleged that a missile launched from Yemen had been intercepted, while the Israeli army confirmed the launch set off sirens in several areas.