Israeli warplanes strike Yemen’s capital Sanaa

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday, Yemen’s Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

A spokesperson for Yemen’s state oil company told al-Masirah that the raids hit a medical facility on 60th Street in southwest Sanaa.

In northern Yemen, the broadcaster reported that Israeli strikes also targeted the government complex in al-Hazm district of al-Jawf province.

The Yemeni Armed Forces said their air defense units launched surface-to-air missiles, forcing some Israeli formations to withdraw and preventing most of the attack.

تمكنت دفاعاتنا الجوية من إطلاق عدد من الصواريخ أرض جو أثناء التصدي للعدوان الصهيوني على بلدنا وتم إجبار بعض التشكيلات القتالية على المغادرة قبل تنفيذ عدوانها وإفشال الجزء الأكبر من الهجوم بفضل الله. — العميد يحيى سريع (@army21yemen) September 10, 2025

The extent of casualties and material damage remains unclear, and the Israeli army has yet to comment on the reported strikes.

This is a breaking story...