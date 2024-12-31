12 airstrikes hit Sanaa; Israel denies involvement

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, 12 airstrikes hit the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, with the Israeli military denying any involvement.

Media outlets affiliated with Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) reported that “10 airstrikes targeted the 22 May Complex in the Al-Thawra district, while two struck Al-Ardi Complex in Al-Safiyah district of Sanaa.”

The Israeli Army Radio denied that the airstrikes on Sanaa were carried out by Israel.

However, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations issued a recent “final warning” to the Houthis, urging them to cease missile attacks on Israel. He cautioned that if they continued, they would face the same "miserable fate" as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Syria's Bashar al-Assad.

Notably, the confrontation between Israel and the Houthis has escalated significantly, with Israel directly launching military attacks in an unprecedented move to target the group's military and technological capabilities.

Earlier, Israeli airstrikes targeted key Houthi sites, including Sanaa Airport, Hodeidah Port, and locations inside caves and hideouts allegedly used to conceal missile launch systems and weapon storage. However, the military spokesperson for Ansarallah Yahya Saree noted that the Israeli aggression in Sanaa and Hodeidah was “against civilian facilities”, resulting in deaths, injuries, and material damage.

For their part, the Houthis recently claimed to have targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a "Palestine 2" hypersonic ballistic missile. In a second operation, the group reportedly hit a “vital target” in Yaffa with a drone. For the third operation, the Houthi UAV force targeted the Santa Ursula ship in the Arabian Sea, east of Socotra Island, with several drones.

Additionally, the Houthi movement claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile targeting Nevatim Airbase in southern Israel.

The group affirmed that the Yemeni armed forces possess the capabilities to “expand the target bank" in Israel, to strike additional “vital” facilities.

“[Houthis] Operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”