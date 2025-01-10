Unprecedented joint airstrikes by Israel and US-UK Coalition target Yemen’s Houthis

Shafaq News/ Over 20 airstrikes targeted Yemen’s capital Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah on Friday, marking the first joint operation against Yemen's Ansarallah (Houthis) by Israel and the US-UK Coalition, according to Israeli media.

The strikes were reportedly conducted in three waves, targeting underground facilities, ballistic missile depots, and drone storage sites.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority confirmed that the airstrikes hit Hodeidah, Ras Isa port, and areas surrounding Sanaa.

The operation is said to be part of Israel’s strategic approach to escalating tensions with the Houthis. Following airstrikes by the US-UK Coalition, Israeli forces launched their targeted attacks.

The Israeli Army Radio noted that the strikes were closely coordinated among the participating forces.

According to the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV channel, the airstrikes targeted the Haziz power plant in Sanaa and hit areas near Al-Sabeen Square in the capital during a solidarity demonstration in support of Gaza, which has been under what the Houthis describe as a “genocidal siege” by Israel for 462 days.

Notably, since November 2023, the Houthi movement has intensified its attacks, launching missiles and drones against Israeli or Israel-linked cargo ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis have stated that these actions are in solidarity with Gaza amid ongoing Israeli military operations.

In response to these attacks, Washington and London initiated a series of airstrikes and missile attacks on Houthi positions in Yemen in early 2024, causing significant casualties and infrastructure damage.

The Houthis retaliated by declaring all American and British ships as military targets, extending their operations to vessels in the Arabian Sea, Indian Ocean, and other areas within their reach.