Israeli airstrikes rock Yemen’s capital

Israeli airstrikes rock Yemen’s capital
2025-08-24T13:14:28+00:00

Shafaq News – Sanaa (Updated at 16:30)

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Sunday afternoon, causing powerful explosions and resulting in casualties.

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that the strikes targeted the oil company station on Al-Sateen Street and the Hazeez power plant, located south of the capital.

Eyewitnesses cited by the outlet indicated that Yemen’s presidential complex in Sanaa was also hit, although this could not be independently verified.

The Health Ministry confirmed two dead and 35 wounded.

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that the military targeted “terrorist Houthi regime” infrastructure in response to ongoing missile and drone attacks against Israel.

Israeli and US forces have previously carried out raids on Houthi positions in Yemen following missile and drone attacks against Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The Houthis describe these attacks as acts of solidarity with Gaza, where the Israeli war has resulted in over 62,000 deaths and more than 157,000 injuries.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon