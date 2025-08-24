Israeli airstrikes rock Yemen’s capital

Shafaq News – Sanaa (Updated at 16:30)

Israel launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, on Sunday afternoon, causing powerful explosions and resulting in casualties.

Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported that the strikes targeted the oil company station on Al-Sateen Street and the Hazeez power plant, located south of the capital.

⭕️عاجل⭕️العدوان الإسرائيلي استهدف بعدة غارات محطة شركة النفط بشارع الستين في العاصمة #صنعاء pic.twitter.com/AlO0MjaQOc — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) August 24, 2025

Eyewitnesses cited by the outlet indicated that Yemen’s presidential complex in Sanaa was also hit, although this could not be independently verified.

The Health Ministry confirmed two dead and 35 wounded.

Meanwhile, Israeli Army Spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X that the military targeted “terrorist Houthi regime” infrastructure in response to ongoing missile and drone attacks against Israel.

#عاجل 🔴 جيش الدفاع هاجم أهدافًا عسكرية تابعة لنظام الحوثي الإرهابي في منطقة صنعاء في عمق اليمن⭕️أغارت طائرات حربية لسلاح الجو قبل قليل بتوجيه استخباري لهيئة الاستخبارات على بنى تحتية عسكرية تابعة لنظام الحوثي الارهابي في منطقة صنعاء. من بين البنى التحتية المستهدفة مجمع عسكري… pic.twitter.com/5wwOaZt9HH — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) August 24, 2025

Israeli and US forces have previously carried out raids on Houthi positions in Yemen following missile and drone attacks against Israel and commercial vessels in the Red Sea. The Houthis describe these attacks as acts of solidarity with Gaza, where the Israeli war has resulted in over 62,000 deaths and more than 157,000 injuries.