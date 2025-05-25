Ben Gurion air traffic halted: Israel intercepts missile from Yemen

Shafaq News/ Israel temporarily suspended air traffic at Ben Gurion Airport on Sunday after a missile triggered sirens across multiple regions, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli military reported intercepting the projectile, which was reportedly launched by Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah). In response, authorities halted departures and arrivals, forcing several incoming flights to hold until the alert was cleared.

Though Houthis have not commented on this latest strike, the attack follows a series of long-range missile launches from Yemen.

On Friday, the group fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport, marking the third launch within 24 hours.

Ansarallah maintains that its attacks are a retaliation for Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza, where more than 53,901 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.