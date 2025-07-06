Israel pounds Yemeni targets in Red Sea strikes

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s key Hudaydah province infrastructure in the Red Sea.

The strikes targeted the ports of Hudaydah, Ras Isa, As-Salif, and the central power station in Ras Katheeb, according to Al-Masirah Yemen’s Ansarallah-affiliated TV.

🟥 مراسلنا في الحديدة: العدو الإسرائيلي يستهدف موانئ الحديدة ورأس عيسى والصليف ومحطة الكهرباء المركزية رأس الكثيب pic.twitter.com/0tWmmF1H4o — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) July 6, 2025

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Ansarallah (Houthis) armed forces, said the group’s air defenses responded with a large salvo of locally made surface-to-air missiles, “forcing much of the Israeli formation to withdraw and disrupting their operations.”

🟥 متحدث القوات المسلحة العميد يحيى سريع: ♦️ الدفاعات الجوية اليمنية تصدت بفاعلية للعدوان الإسرائيلي وأجبرت جزءاً كبيراً من تشكيلاته على المغادرة♦️ دفاعاتنا تصدت للعدوان الإسرائيلي بدفعة كبيرة من صواريخ أرض جو محلية الصنع♦️ التصدي للعدوان الإسرائيلي تسبب في حالة كبيرة من… pic.twitter.com/4CCG3NqHW8 — قناة المسيرة (@TvAlmasirah) July 6, 2025

No official reports of casualties or damage have yet been released.

Meanwhile, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced in a post on X that the army struck “infrastructure used by the Houthi movement to transfer weapons from Iran and carry out maritime attacks against Israel and its allies.” He also claimed hitting the commercial vessel Galaxy Leader, which the Houthis seized in November 2023.

#عاجل 🔴 جيش الدفاع هاجم أهدافًا تابعة لنظام الحوثي الارهابي في موانئ الحديدة ورأس عيسى والصليف إلى جانب محطة الكهرباء رأس كتنيب⭕️أغارت عشرات الطائرات الحربية بتوجيه استخباري من هيئة الاستخبارات وسلاح البحرية على بنى تحتية تابعة لنظام الحوثي الارهابي ودمرتها. من بين البنى… pic.twitter.com/HzeRsbJuW4 — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 6, 2025

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that several small boats attacked a commercial ship with small arms and rocket-propelled grenades. The vessel’s onboard security team returned fire.