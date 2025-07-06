Israel pounds Yemeni targets in Red Sea strikes

2025-07-06T22:28:23+00:00

Shafaq News – Sanaa

On Sunday, Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Yemen’s key Hudaydah province infrastructure in the Red Sea.

The strikes targeted the ports of Hudaydah, Ras Isa, As-Salif, and the central power station in Ras Katheeb, according to Al-Masirah Yemen’s Ansarallah-affiliated TV.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Ansarallah (Houthis) armed forces, said the group’s air defenses responded with a large salvo of locally made surface-to-air missiles, “forcing much of the Israeli formation to withdraw and disrupting their operations.”

No official reports of casualties or damage have yet been released.

Meanwhile, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced in a post on X that the army struck “infrastructure used by the Houthi movement to transfer weapons from Iran and carry out maritime attacks against Israel and its allies.” He also claimed hitting the commercial vessel Galaxy Leader, which the Houthis seized in November 2023.

Earlier, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that several small boats attacked a commercial ship with small arms and rocket-propelled grenades. The vessel’s onboard security team returned fire.

