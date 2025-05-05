Yemen under attack: Israel strikes Hodeidah province

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Israeli forces carried out a large-scale airstrike on Yemen’s Hodeidah province, in what Houthi media described as “American-Israeli aggression.”

According to Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV, at least six strikes hit Hodeidah’s port and surrounding areas, while three additional strikes were reported near the capital, Sanaa.

Though Houthi outlets condemned the operation as a coordinated US-Israeli attack, reports suggest US involvement was limited to intelligence sharing and operational coordination.

Meanwhile, Israeli media, citing security sources, indicated that the assault is unlikely to immediately halt Houthi missile launches but sends a clear message. A senior Israeli official is quoted as saying, “This was a very powerful strike—and it will not be the last. The time for games is over.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz reportedly oversaw the operation from the military’s command center in Tel Aviv.

Axios confirmed Israel notified the US beforehand, with American officials acknowledging prior coordination but denying any direct military role.

Reports also indicate that approximately 30 Israeli aircraft were involved in the raid, which concentrated on military targets around Hodeidah port—a key hub used by the Houthis to launch missile and drone attacks, particularly into the Red Sea and beyond.

The strikes come amid ongoing missile and drone attacks launched by Yemen’s Houthi movement toward Israel, which the group claims are retaliation for Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza.

This is a breaking story...